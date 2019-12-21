Lakeland PBS

The Bluebelle Event Venue in Bemidji Hosting A Silverbelle Christmas

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 21 2019

Christmas is coming a little early this year with lots to do this weekend at the Silverbelle Christmas event in Bemidji. The event is hosted by The Bluebelle Event Venue, and all ages are welcome to experience the holiday spirit.

You’ll be able to ride on a horse-drawn sleigh, decorate cookies and Christmas cards with Santa, make gingerbread houses, and visit their shopper’s square where you can purchase different items from vendors in the area.

“We decided to have the Silverbelle Christmas because it’s our family’s favorite time of the year and we love that it just gives you the opportunity to slow down, take a break from your everyday life, have some time with your family, get outside, and the dream kinda started to come to reality,” said Tracie Lusby, co-owner of The Bluebelle Event Venue. We started contacting vendors and we immediately got a great response with that, and then we contacted a couple of sleigh ride drivers and they were all in, and then we just started going, ‘what can we do for kids,’ so the whole vision kinda just came to life with everybody’s help.”

The event will be open on Saturday from 10-6 and Sunday from 10-4.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

8th Annual Wreath Making Class Teaches People The Benefits of Making Wreaths

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Hosts Holiday Open House

Golden Apple: Harrison Elementary PTA Gives Students a Holiday Fun Night

“Be A Santa to a Senior” Giving Gifts to Seniors in the Brainerd Area

Latest Stories

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Win Against Big Lake

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

LP/GE-Browerville in First at Day 1 of Big Bear Wrestling Tournament

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Flu Contributes to Deaths of Six People in Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Walz Announces Authorization of Disaster Aid For Cass & Itasca Counties For October Storm

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

$5,000 Reward Being Offered For Info in Fatal Dog Stabbing

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.