The Bluebelle Event Venue in Bemidji Hosting A Silverbelle Christmas

Christmas is coming a little early this year with lots to do this weekend at the Silverbelle Christmas event in Bemidji. The event is hosted by The Bluebelle Event Venue, and all ages are welcome to experience the holiday spirit.

You’ll be able to ride on a horse-drawn sleigh, decorate cookies and Christmas cards with Santa, make gingerbread houses, and visit their shopper’s square where you can purchase different items from vendors in the area.

“We decided to have the Silverbelle Christmas because it’s our family’s favorite time of the year and we love that it just gives you the opportunity to slow down, take a break from your everyday life, have some time with your family, get outside, and the dream kinda started to come to reality,” said Tracie Lusby, co-owner of The Bluebelle Event Venue. We started contacting vendors and we immediately got a great response with that, and then we contacted a couple of sleigh ride drivers and they were all in, and then we just started going, ‘what can we do for kids,’ so the whole vision kinda just came to life with everybody’s help.”

The event will be open on Saturday from 10-6 and Sunday from 10-4.

