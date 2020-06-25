The Birchmont Golf Tournament Still Set To Take Place As Scheduled
The 96th annual Birchmont golf tournament, hosted by the Bemidji Town & Country Club, is still set to take place as originally scheduled July 27th-August 1st. Like many golfing tournaments around the country, there’s already been some modifications put in place for this year’s tournament. Participation for The Birchmont, however, remains high with several golf divisions already filled up.
More information on The Birchmont can be found at thebirchmont.com.