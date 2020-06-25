The Birchmont Golf Tournament Still Set To Take Place As Scheduled

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 96th annual Birchmont golf tournament, hosted by the Bemidji Town & Country Club, is still set to take place as originally scheduled July 27th-August 1st. Like many golfing tournaments around the country, there’s already been some modifications put in place for this year’s tournament. Participation for The Birchmont, however, remains high with several golf divisions already filled up.

More information on The Birchmont can be found at thebirchmont.com.