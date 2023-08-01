The Birchmont 2023: Hetletved Takes Home 1st Women’s Title, Schaefer Wins 3rd Men’s Championship
The 99th edition of The Birchmont ended in thrilling fashion with Morgan Hetletved winning the Women’s Championship against reigning champion Abbie Kelm and Nick Schaefer winning his third Men’s Birchmont title over Jacob Skarperud. Both finished their matches on 17: Hetletved with great approach and short putt to win the hole and match 3 & 1, and Schaefer also with a great approach shot, coupled by a two putt to halve and win 2 & 1.
2023 Birchmont Champions:
- Women’s: Morgan Hetletved
- Men’s: Nick Schaefer
- Men’s Executive: Mark Hylden
- Men’s Senior: Curt Howard
- Masters’: Jeff Tweeton
- Junior: Logan Motzko
- Junior 12U: Caden Boschee
