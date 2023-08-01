The Birchmont 2023: Hetletved Takes Home 1st Women’s Title, Schaefer Wins 3rd Men’s Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 99th edition of The Birchmont ended in thrilling fashion with Morgan Hetletved winning the Women’s Championship against reigning champion Abbie Kelm and Nick Schaefer winning his third Men’s Birchmont title over Jacob Skarperud. Both finished their matches on 17: Hetletved with great approach and short putt to win the hole and match 3 & 1, and Schaefer also with a great approach shot, coupled by a two putt to halve and win 2 & 1.

2023 Birchmont Champions:

Women’s: Morgan Hetletved

Morgan Hetletved Men’s: Nick Schaefer

Nick Schaefer Men’s Executive: Mark Hylden

Mark Hylden Men’s Senior: Curt Howard

Curt Howard Masters’: Jeff Tweeton

Jeff Tweeton Junior: Logan Motzko

Logan Motzko Junior 12U: Caden Boschee

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today