The Bemidji Parks And Recreation Department Is Hosting A Summer Fishing Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Parks & Rec Department is hosting a family friendly fishing tournament this summer in the name of fun and competition!

This tournament is aiming to get people of all ages to participate on the water. Prizes are available for multiple categories. The categories include the longest walleye, longest northern pike, longest large mouth bass, longest crappie, longest seaweed and the smallest fish caught.

The event is planned to go from August first through the eighth, and is $15 per family. Anyone who would like to register can go to www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email questions to chris.richardson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today