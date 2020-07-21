Lakeland PBS

The Bemidji Parks And Recreation Department Is Hosting A Summer Fishing Competition

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 21 2020

The Bemidji Parks & Rec Department is hosting a family friendly fishing tournament this summer in the name of fun and competition!

This tournament is aiming to get people of all ages to participate on the water. Prizes are available for multiple categories. The categories include the longest walleye, longest northern pike, longest large mouth bass, longest crappie, longest seaweed and the smallest fish caught.

The event is planned to go from August first through the eighth, and is $15 per family. Anyone who would like to register can go to www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email questions to chris.richardson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.

 

