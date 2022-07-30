The Bemidji Fire Department Welcomes Their First Full-Time Female Firefighter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department has recently welcomed their first full-time female firefighter to the team, who also happens to be both a Bemidji State University Alumni, and a former WCHA scholar athlete.

Former college hockey player Alexis Joyce has recently traded in her ice hockey skates for a pair of firefighting boots as Bemidji Fire Department’s first full-time female firefighter.

Growing up, Joyce always new that she needed a job that was mobile to fit her energetic personality. While playing hockey, Joyce fell in love with the community aspect which built an important pillar for her life.

Joyce started out as an on-call firefighter at the Bemidji station where she made her way up as a ‘dormer’ living at the station. Joyce responded to both medical and fire calls while educating the public on fire safety.

“She’s exactly the type of person any fire chief would want working for their staff,” said Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood. “We’re making history here in Bemidji because, we have the opportunity to hire someone of her caliber in our department; a female firefighter that was wanted in five different cities, she chose us and we’re blessed to have her.”

Joyce is already showing her commitment to both the Bemidji Fire Department and the Bemidji community as she was recently presented with a ‘life-saving award’ at this years firefighter badge ceremony.

