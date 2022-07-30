Lakeland PBS

The Bemidji Fire Department Welcomes Their First Full-Time Female Firefighter

Emma HudziakJul. 29 2022

The Bemidji Fire Department has recently welcomed their first full-time female firefighter to the team, who also happens to be both a Bemidji State University Alumni, and a former WCHA scholar athlete.

Former college hockey player Alexis Joyce has recently traded in her ice hockey skates for a pair of firefighting boots as Bemidji Fire Department’s first full-time female firefighter.

Growing up, Joyce always new that she needed a job that was mobile to fit her energetic personality. While playing hockey, Joyce fell in love with the community aspect which built an important pillar for her life.

Joyce started out as an on-call firefighter at the Bemidji station where she made her way up as a ‘dormer’ living at the station. Joyce responded to both medical and fire calls while educating the public on fire safety.

“She’s exactly the type of person any fire chief would want working for their staff,” said Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood. “We’re making history here in Bemidji because, we have the opportunity to hire someone of her caliber in our department; a female firefighter that was wanted in five different cities, she chose us and we’re blessed to have her.”

Joyce is already showing her commitment to both the Bemidji Fire Department and the Bemidji community as she was recently presented with a ‘life-saving award’ at this years firefighter badge ceremony.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Beltrami County Looks to Combat Child Care Crisis with New Loan Program

StarLab Mobile Planetarium to Visit Bemidji Public Library

Two from Bemidji Charged with Murder After Overdose Death

In Focus: 1st Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Being Held in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.