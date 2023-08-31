Lakeland PBS

The Bemidji Education Association Awards 2023

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 30 2023

Teachers from all over ISD31 Bemidji School District had the opportunity to come out and enjoy the Bemidji Education Association Award program. This program was put on to give recognition to those teachers who have put in the hard work at the schools to make sure that students are not only learning but as well enjoying their time at school.

“It’s just a way for the union to recognize our teachers and our support staff and all the volunteers that come to our school to help students learn.” said Kate Pearson, Chair of Bemidji Education Association Award Program.

The teacher conference was filled with new teachers, teachers who had been there for 10 years or more, and instructors who had been there for 20 years or more. Every teacher was acknowledged for being present and for being a part of the Bemidji school district. 

“Extremely honored, especially with how many amazing teachers are within the Bemidji School District and how hard they work for the students. I’m honored to be receiving this award today.” said Jacqueline Stoffel, Teacher Of The Year Recipient.

The Bemidji Education Association is a Union that helps support teachers, support dogs, and even faculty who are not teachers but that are there to give a hand in the School House.

 

