Lakeland PBS

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf’s Harvest Ball Has Been Cancelled This Year

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 4 2020

The annual Harvest Ball put on by the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The Farm has provided 50,000 pounds of fresh produce since 2014 to nearly 3000 households in Beltrami County, as well as education and volunteer opportunities for the community.

The funding for the Farm comes from donations, with the majority of support coming from the annual ball. Due to the cancellation, the Farm committee is asking for the public’s help in raising funds to keep the farm going.

The event typically includes a dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and is sponsored by area businesses. The proceeds from the event are used the following year to purchase supplies such as seeds, equipment, and to pay Farm staff.

The Farm Committee is asking that donors consider making a contribution equal to the cost of their Harvest Ball tickets and silent auction purchases. The Farm aims to distribute nearly 10,000 pounds of produce to struggling households in 2021.

Anyone who would like to donate can make a check out to “BCFS Farm” and mail it to, Bemidji Community Food Shelf, PO Box 3118, Bemidji MN 56619-3118. Online donations to the farm can be made by going to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf website at  https://bcfsmn.org/.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Officials Release Safety Guidelines For Upcoming Primary Election

Red Lake Tribal Council Creates COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program

Bemidji to Hold Virtual Police Advisory Listening Session on Race Relations

622 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Officials Release Safety Guidelines For Upcoming Primary Election

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

MSHSL Votes To Move Football And Volleyball To "Spring Season", Soccer And Individual Sports Remain In Fall With Guidelines Put In Place

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Red Lake Tribal Council Creates COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Brainerd VFW, Red Cross Come Together to Host Blood Drive

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Emily Israelson Sinks 3rd Straight Win in Women's Birchmont Championship

Posted on Aug. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.