The Bemidji Community Food Shelf’s Harvest Ball Has Been Cancelled This Year

The annual Harvest Ball put on by the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The Farm has provided 50,000 pounds of fresh produce since 2014 to nearly 3000 households in Beltrami County, as well as education and volunteer opportunities for the community.

The funding for the Farm comes from donations, with the majority of support coming from the annual ball. Due to the cancellation, the Farm committee is asking for the public’s help in raising funds to keep the farm going.

The event typically includes a dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and is sponsored by area businesses. The proceeds from the event are used the following year to purchase supplies such as seeds, equipment, and to pay Farm staff.

The Farm Committee is asking that donors consider making a contribution equal to the cost of their Harvest Ball tickets and silent auction purchases. The Farm aims to distribute nearly 10,000 pounds of produce to struggling households in 2021.

Anyone who would like to donate can make a check out to “BCFS Farm” and mail it to, Bemidji Community Food Shelf, PO Box 3118, Bemidji MN 56619-3118. Online donations to the farm can be made by going to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf website at https://bcfsmn.org/.

