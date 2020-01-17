The Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Announces Changes For 2020

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Some big changes for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is cutting its workforce, moving to a new building and will no longer manage and staff the Tourist Information Center.

The chamber has entered into a lease with Greater Bemidji and will be re-locating downtown to the Mayflower building beginning next month.

In a letter to its members, the board of directors say it’s a more affordable agreement and it aligns with the organization’s financial needs. In late December the board made a financial decision to remove the position of Assistant Director. Abby Randall, the Executive Director of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce will be the only one employed at the new location.

The chamber chair says moving into the Mayflower building allows the Chamber of Commerce to be amongst business activity. Over the years the building has become a central business hub.

“This was not a swift decision but the board believes that by making this decision we’re going to be able to dedicate more time and resources to serving our membership and we’ll be able to adhere to our mission which is to serve our members and advocate to our business community,” Ashley Johnson, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair said.

The changes mean current employees, Carol Olson and Dean Beattie will no longer work for the chamber. Their last day on the job will be March 1, 2020. The doors to the Tourist Information Center will remain open under the guidance of the city.The chambers Paul and Babe memorabilia will remain.

