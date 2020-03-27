The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Is Receiving Emergency Calls About COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center has been processing numerous non-emergency calls from the public with questions regarding COVID-19, and the latest information regarding the Governor’s Executive Order.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to not call the Emergency Communications Center with inquiries on what people can and cannot do regarding the latest “Stay At Home” Executive Order.

There have been multiple request for permission passes for people to travel, but the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing passes at this time. There are considerable permissible reasons to travel, please review the websites above.

criticalsectors@state. mn.us To inquire if your job is classified as essential, you can email:

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today