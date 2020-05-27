Lakeland PBS

The American Red Cross Is In Urgent Need Of Blood Donations

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 27 2020

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood supply as hospitals begin non-urgent and elective surgeries, increasing the demand for blood. Those who donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt.

The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to make donation
appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Now through May 31st, those who come to give will receive a free “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. June 1st through the 30st, those who come to give will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest safety standards, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are from May 27th to June 15th.
Aitkin- Aitkin United Methodist Church, 104 2nd Street on June 5th, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Brainerd- Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson Street on June 3rd, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Riverside Elementary School, 220 NW 3rd Street on June 4th, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hillman- Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th Street on June 8th, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Little Falls- First United Church, 1000 First Street SE on June 15th, 2020  from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perham- Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW on June 3rd, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on June 4th, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Red Cross Holding Blood Drive in Itasca County

Blood Donors Needed During COVID-19 Outbreak

Red Cross Faces Limited Blood Supply Due To Blood Drive Cancellations

American Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Latest Stories

Grant Available For Locally Owned Brainerd Businesses

Posted on May. 27 2020

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 In Minnesota

Posted on May. 27 2020

Thompson Hired As New Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Posted on May. 27 2020

Watermark Art Center Extending Exhibit Through July

Posted on May. 27 2020

Bloomington Man Dead After Drowning in Aitkin County Lake

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.