The American Red Cross Is In Urgent Need Of Blood Donations

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood supply as hospitals begin non-urgent and elective surgeries, increasing the demand for blood. Those who donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt.

The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to make donation

appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Now through May 31st, those who come to give will receive a free “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. June 1st through the 30st, those who come to give will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest safety standards, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are from May 27th to June 15th. Aitkin- Aitkin United Methodist Church, 104 2nd Street on June 5th, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Brainerd- Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson Street on June 3rd, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Riverside Elementary School, 220 NW 3rd Street on June 4th, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hillman- Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th Street on June 8th, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Little Falls- First United Church, 1000 First Street SE on June 15th, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Perham- Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW on June 3rd, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on June 4th, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1p.m.

