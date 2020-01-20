Lakeland PBS

The American Red Cross Is In Critical Need Of Type O Blood

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 20 2020

The American Red Cross has a critical need for type O blood, and urgently needs donors of all blood types. Without more donors, medical care may be impacted especially for types O negative and O positive patients. The Red Cross has less than a three day supply of type O blood available for emergencies and medical treatments.

While just seven percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Every year during the winter season it becomes difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood and platelets for donations.

The Red Cross supplies the most blood out of any other donation program collecting nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause a delay in emergency situations.

Donors of all blood types, especially types O positive and O negative are urged to make an appointment to give blood now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

Donors can also call, 1-800-RED CROSS to find upcoming donation opportunities in their local area.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

