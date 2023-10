Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Part 1 on Monday, October 16 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Part 2 on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00pm

Journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and iconic landscapes, tracing the animal’s evolution, significance to the Great Plains, near demise, and relationship to the Indigenous People of North America.