DONATE

LPTV NEWS

The 26th Annual Moondance Jam Is Here

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Rocking out to the beat of the bass drums and the blistering sounds of the guitar are some of the things that capture the essence of Moondance Jam in Walker.

Moondance Jam Hats

“This is one of the best places to go; this is something I look forward to every year,” said 18-time Jammer Daniel Nies. “It’s Christmas in the summer.”

This is the 26th year for the four-day festival. Nearly 25,000 people pack the house and camp out to have a good time and watch some of the best rock artists and bands play their tunes.

“Moondance is all about making memories, making friends and all about being a Moondance family when it’s all said and done,” said Moondance Social Media Coordinator Bernie Schumacher.

You can expect to see Melissa Etheridge and Vince Neil on the stage, but some bands are making their Moondance Jam debut like Minneapolis-born Cold Kingdom. You could feel their excitement to put on a show during sound check.

Cold Kingdom performing at Moondance Jam

“Doing sort of these one-off festivals, we get an opportunity to play more music, which is what we love to do,” said Dani Engum, lead singer of Cold Kingdom. “I’m really excited to see Halestorm later.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the main acts that go on through Saturday. Moondance Jam also turns into a rock and roll campground – there’s no need to leave the fun when you’re in the midst of it.

It’s also never too late to get in on the action. First-time jammers are always welcome.

“You know what, I’m just embracing the whole concert,” said Deb Penley.” “I’m not like a major concertgoer, but I’m thinking it’s just going to be fun, the whole environment.”

Moondance Jam has worldwide appeal and jammers come from all over for the experience. Just like Cheryl Vaccher who made the trip from Canada.

Jammers enjoying a performance

“We have a blues fest, which is the weekend, but we don’t get to camp there,” said Vaccher. “So this is a very unique experience.”

Dan Ziebart is a Moondance Jam Veteran and has been front and center at all 26 shows. He’s ready to see Peter Frampton and just can’t get enough of the rock scene.

“The people, more so than anything else. I mean it’s just a very fun crew of people,” said Ziebart.” “They’re relaxed, it’s not a crazy event, I just love listening to the music and meeting people here.”

Until next year, here’s to rocking out.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Moondance Jam Celebrates Quarter-Century Milestone

25th Anniversary of Moondance Jam

Aitkin’s 25th Annual Fish House Parade

Brainerd Lakes is getting ready to jam this weekend

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Virginia Overton said

You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Latest Story

Increasing Concerns Over Zebra Mussels Spreading In Area Lakes

They’re back! If there’s one invasive species that’s synonymous with summer at the lake, it’s the zebra mussels. The Minnesota Department of
Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Increasing Concerns Over Zebra Mussels Spreading In Area Lakes

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Fishing Tips: Panfishing

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Minnesota Department of Education Approves Transgender Toolkit

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

July Is National Blueberry Month

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Minnesota Has Record High Total Employment

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.