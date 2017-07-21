The 26th Annual Moondance Jam Is Here

Rocking out to the beat of the bass drums and the blistering sounds of the guitar are some of the things that capture the essence of Moondance Jam in Walker.

“This is one of the best places to go; this is something I look forward to every year,” said 18-time Jammer Daniel Nies. “It’s Christmas in the summer.”

This is the 26th year for the four-day festival. Nearly 25,000 people pack the house and camp out to have a good time and watch some of the best rock artists and bands play their tunes.

“Moondance is all about making memories, making friends and all about being a Moondance family when it’s all said and done,” said Moondance Social Media Coordinator Bernie Schumacher.

You can expect to see Melissa Etheridge and Vince Neil on the stage, but some bands are making their Moondance Jam debut like Minneapolis-born Cold Kingdom. You could feel their excitement to put on a show during sound check.

“Doing sort of these one-off festivals, we get an opportunity to play more music, which is what we love to do,” said Dani Engum, lead singer of Cold Kingdom. “I’m really excited to see Halestorm later.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the main acts that go on through Saturday. Moondance Jam also turns into a rock and roll campground – there’s no need to leave the fun when you’re in the midst of it.

It’s also never too late to get in on the action. First-time jammers are always welcome.

“You know what, I’m just embracing the whole concert,” said Deb Penley.” “I’m not like a major concertgoer, but I’m thinking it’s just going to be fun, the whole environment.”

Moondance Jam has worldwide appeal and jammers come from all over for the experience. Just like Cheryl Vaccher who made the trip from Canada.

“We have a blues fest, which is the weekend, but we don’t get to camp there,” said Vaccher. “So this is a very unique experience.”

Dan Ziebart is a Moondance Jam Veteran and has been front and center at all 26 shows. He’s ready to see Peter Frampton and just can’t get enough of the rock scene.

“The people, more so than anything else. I mean it’s just a very fun crew of people,” said Ziebart.” “They’re relaxed, it’s not a crazy event, I just love listening to the music and meeting people here.”

Until next year, here’s to rocking out.