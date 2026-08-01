The 102nd Birchmont: Men’s Round of 16, Women’s Quarterfinals

It’s officially past the halfway point of the 102nd Birchmont Golf Tournament, and things were heating up with the Men’s Round of 16 and Women’s Quarterfinal match play, with the fields again getting cut in half on Thursday at the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

Here are the day’s results:

Men’s Round of 16

(32) Landon Miller def. (17) Sean Moore – 2 up

(9) Carter White def (8) Josh Bergrud – 3 & 2

(13) Rylin Petry def. (4) Carver Larson – 2 & 1

(28) Cullen Ryan def. (12) Jim Foss – 2 & 1

(2) Carson Skarperud def. (15) Tim Skarperud – 5 & 4

(7) Brody Johnson def. (23) Parker Brock – 3 & 2

(3) Jacob Skarperud def. (14) Teagan LaPlante – 4 & 2

(11) Nick Schaefer def. (6) Joey Mackinac – 1 up

UND’s Miller will face off on Friday with White, and NDSU grad Petry will be matched up with Ryan. Carson Skarperud will take on East Grand Forks’ Johnson, and Jacob Skarperud will compete against three-time Birchmont champ Schaefer.

Women’s Quarterfinals

(1) Gigi Lund def. (9) Mallory Uselman – 4 & 3

(5) Annika Jyrkas def. (4) Anna Eckmann – 1 up

(10) Lindsey Astrup def. (2) Jaya Grube – 2 & 1

(3) Emily Israelson def. (6) Brittany Carlson – 1 & up

Tomorrow, UND teammates Lund and Jyrkas will play each other, and fellow Fighting Hawk Astrup will take on six-time Birchmont champion Israelson.