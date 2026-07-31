The 102nd Birchmont: Men’s Quarterfinals, Women’s Semifinals

There was no shortage of storylines on Friday as match play continued at the 102nd Birchmont at Bemidji Town & Country Club.

Men’s Quarterfinals:

There was a rematch of the 2023 championship between Nick Schaefer and Jacob Skarperud. Schaefer won their meeting in ’23 for the title and won this year’s rematch, and he’s now heading to his third semifinal in four years.

UND’s Landon Miller, the 32-seed, was trying to continue a Cinderella run against NDSU’s Carter White, who was 2 up at one point. But Miller fought back, evening the match heading to hole 15 and eventually taking the match 2 & 1.

Young up-and-comer Brody Johnson from Grand Forks managed to knock off qualifying medalist Carson Skarperud and punched his ticket to the semis 4 & 2. Finally, Fertile’s Rylin Petry, who was last year’s runner-up, tried to navigate his way back to the championship match and won his match against BSU’s Cullen Ryan 5 & 4.

White will play NDSU teammate Petry in the semis, while three-time Birchmont champion Schaefer will take on Johnson. The semifinal matches tee off at 7:50 Saturday morning, with the Men’s Championship match play final starting roughly 30 minutes after their conclusion.

Women’s Semifinals:

Qualifying medalist Gigi Lund and Annika Jyrkas, both teammates at UND, faced off on Friday. Lund went 5 up at hole 10 and was able to take the match 5 & 4 at 14.

In the other semifinal, it was six-time champ Emily Israelson against UND’s Lindsey Astrup. Israelson closed out the match 3 & 2, and the Hall of Famer is back in the championship match.

Lund and Israelson will tee off Saturday afternoon.