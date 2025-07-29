The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Round of 32, Women’s Round of 16 Match Play

Wednesday saw the 101st Birchmont golf tournament at the Bemidji Town & Country Club change from stroke play to match play, where what you shot to qualify means very little.

That’s because while the goal of trying to hit the small, dimpled ball in the cup below the flag in as few shots as possible hasn’t change, the head-to-head aspect of the competition brings some added pressure to each swing. And with that came a few upsets on the day.

Men’s Round of 32 Results:

(1) Jon Sauer def. (32) Johnny Larson – 19 Holes

(17) Teagan LaPlante def. (16) Jeffrey Cannon – 2 & 1

(8) Toby Palmiscno def. (25) Brady Ohman – 1 up

(9) Landon Miller def. (24) Lucas Schoepp – 2 & 1

(29) Carson Skarperud def. (4) Ryan Engel – 2 up

(13) Nate Peyerl def. (20) Charlie Williams – 1 up

(5) Jacob Skarperud def. (28) Alex Barrett – 3 & 2

(21) Nick Schaefer def. (12) Brandon McGarry – 3 & 2

(2) Lucas Feterl def. (31) Matthew Gregg – 6 & 4

(18) Max Karmik def. (15) Stetsen Brown – 2 up

(7) Max Wilson def. (26) Christian Goralski – 5 & 4

(23) Logan Motzko def. (10) Adam Chandler – 1 up

(30) Tim Skarperud def. (3) Carter White – 3 & 2

(14) Zach Hinschberger def. (19) James Foss – 7 & 6

(27) Mark Maynard def. (6) Koby Kuenzel – 2 up

(11) Rylin Petry def. (22) Josh Bergrud – 2 & 1

Women’s Round of 16 Results