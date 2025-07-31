Aug 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Quarterfinals, Women’s Semifinals

The 101st Birchmont is nearing its end as the match play fields were cut in half once again on Friday. But having less golfers on the course at the Bemidji Town & Country Club didn’t mean there was a lack of great golf. In fact, it was quite the opposite, being one of the more compelling days this year’s tournament has seen.

Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals Results

  • (9) Landon Miller def. (1) Jon Sauer 4 & 3
  • (13) Nate Peyerl def. (5) Jacob Skarperud 1 up
  • (7) Max Wilson def. (2) Lucas Feterl 2 & 1
  • (11) Rylin Petry def. (30) Tim Skarperud 1 up

Women’s Match Play Semifinals Results

  • (9) Ava Olson def. (12) Lily Bredemeier 2 & 1
  • (7) Morgan Hetletved def. (3) Anna Eckmann 3 & 2

Saturday will see the men’s semifinals and championship match, as well as the women’s championship between Morgan Hetletved and Ava Olson at 1:15 p.m.

