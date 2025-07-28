The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Qualifying Round 1

Northern Minnesota’s premier amateur golf tournament has returned to the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

The 101st edition of The Birchmont kicked off Monday with men’s qualifying to start what will be a six-day grind to crown a champion. 88 golfers teed it up in the first of two days of qualifying, and the top 32 will head to match play on Wednesday.

Round 1 results:

T1. Ryan Engel (-6)

T1. Jon Sauer (-6)

T3. Carter White (-5)

T3. Brandon McGarry (-5)

T5. Rylin Petry (-4)

T5. Koby Kuenzel (-4)

Women’s qualifying play starts Tuesday.