Jul 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Qualifying Round 1

Northern Minnesota’s premier amateur golf tournament has returned to the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

The 101st edition of The Birchmont kicked off Monday with men’s qualifying to start what will be a six-day grind to crown a champion. 88 golfers teed it up in the first of two days of qualifying, and the top 32 will head to match play on Wednesday.

Round 1 results:

  • T1. Ryan Engel (-6)
  • T1. Jon Sauer (-6)
  • T3. Carter White (-5)
  • T3. Brandon McGarry (-5)
  • T5. Rylin Petry (-4)
  • T5. Koby Kuenzel (-4)

Women’s qualifying play starts Tuesday.

