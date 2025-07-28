Jul 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Qualifying Round 1
Northern Minnesota’s premier amateur golf tournament has returned to the Bemidji Town & Country Club.
The 101st edition of The Birchmont kicked off Monday with men’s qualifying to start what will be a six-day grind to crown a champion. 88 golfers teed it up in the first of two days of qualifying, and the top 32 will head to match play on Wednesday.
Round 1 results:
- T1. Ryan Engel (-6)
- T1. Jon Sauer (-6)
- T3. Carter White (-5)
- T3. Brandon McGarry (-5)
- T5. Rylin Petry (-4)
- T5. Koby Kuenzel (-4)
Women’s qualifying play starts Tuesday.