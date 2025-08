The 101st Birchmont: Men’s Match Play Round of 16, Women’s Quarterfinals

Match play continued Thursday at the 101st Birchmont at the Bemidji Town & Country Club, where the driving, chipping, and putting prowess of some of the best regional amateur golfers was put on display once again.

Men’s Match Play Round of 16 Results:

(1) Jon Sauer def. (17) Teagan LaPlante 1 up

(9) Landon Miller def. (8) Toby Palmiscno 1 up

(13) Nate Peyerl def. (29) Carson Skarperud 5 & 4

(5) Jacob Skarperud def. (21) Nick Schaefer 19 Holes

(2) Lucas Feterl def. (18) Max Karmik 4 & 3

(7) Max Wilson def. (23) Logan Motzko 6 & 5

(30) Tim Skarperud def. (14) Zach Hinschberger 3 & 2

(11) Rylin Petry def. (27) Mark Maynard 7 & 6

Women’s Match Play Quarterfinals Results: