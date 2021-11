Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Almost 2000 Thanksgiving day meals will be given out to the Brainerd Lakes Area community over the next couple of days. CommUnity Foods around the Pine River-Backus area will be giving out their meals Wednesday, November 24th from 4 PM until they run out. The Brainerd Legion will be serving their meals from 11 AM until 1 PM. Both offer delivery.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today