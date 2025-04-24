Textron Sells TRF-Based Arctic Cat to Former Executive, Investment Group

A former Arctic Cat executive, Brad Darling, and an investment group have acquired Arctic Cat, the Thief River Falls-based manufacuturer of snowmobiles, ATVs, and side-by-sides. The sale was announced today.

Darling, the newly appointed CEO and president of Arctic Cat, said in a press release that he is eager to start moving the brand forward and that “[t]oday is the start of a new chapter, one where Arctic Cat returns to the race, but with a powerful understanding: This race is never-ending, and our intent is to lead.”

Textron had owned Arctic Cat since 2017 and late last year announced it was suspending manufacturing of snowmobiles and laying off 65 workers. In February, Textron announced another 385 workers would be laid off this coming May as it explored strategic alternatives.

Arctic Cat’s manufacturing operations have been based in Thief River Falls for 63 years.