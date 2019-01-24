Lakeland PBS
Texting Citations In Minnesota Spike For Sixth Straight Year

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 24 2019
Citations for texting and driving have spiked in Minnesota for the sixth straight year.

According to a release, texting a driving citations jumped 30 percent from 2017 to 2018 with 9,545 total tickets written by law enforcement statewide.

Since 2012, texting citations have increased by 459 percent. According to Minnesota court records, two people have already been killed in distracted driving-related crashes in 2019.

It is illegal for drivers of all ages to compose, read, or send text messages or access the internet while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. That includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign.

