Texting Citations In Minnesota Spike For Sixth Straight Year
Citations for texting and driving have spiked in Minnesota for the sixth straight year.
According to a release, texting a driving citations jumped 30 percent from 2017 to 2018 with 9,545 total tickets written by law enforcement statewide.
Since 2012, texting citations have increased by 459 percent. According to Minnesota court records, two people have already been killed in distracted driving-related crashes in 2019.
It is illegal for drivers of all ages to compose, read, or send text messages or access the internet while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. That includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More