Lakeland PBS

Texas Tenors: Rise

Monday, September 4th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join America’s favorite tenors for a concert at Galveston’s Grand 1894 Opera House. Backed by a live orchestra and choir, highlights include a show-stopping tribute to Les Misérables, selections from Phantom of the Opera, and classic rock, pop and country favorites. The Texas Tenors are a three-time Emmy Award-winning classical crossover, trio vocal group formed in 2009 by country singer JC Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
