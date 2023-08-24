Texas Tenors: Rise

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, September 4th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join America’s favorite tenors for a concert at Galveston’s Grand 1894 Opera House. Backed by a live orchestra and choir, highlights include a show-stopping tribute to Les Misérables, selections from Phantom of the Opera, and classic rock, pop and country favorites. The Texas Tenors are a three-time Emmy Award-winning classical crossover, trio vocal group formed in 2009 by country singer JC Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen.