Terres Returning To BSU Women’s Hockey Program As An Assistant Coach

Emma Terres was a four-year player and senior captain for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. Now after playing two years overseas, Terres is returning back to BSU as an assistant coach for the Beaver women’s hockey program.
By — Chaz Mootz
