Terres Returning To BSU Women’s Hockey Program As An Assistant Coach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Emma Terres was a four-year player and senior captain for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. Now after playing two years overseas, Terres is returning back to BSU as an assistant coach for the Beaver women’s hockey program.