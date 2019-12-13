Lakeland PBS

Tenth Avenue North’s “Decade The Halls” Tour Coming To The Sanford Center

Malaak KhattabDec. 13 2019

The Sanford Center in Bemidji has been extremely busy this holiday season to bring activities and events to the community. This Saturday, the band Tenth Avenue North is coming to the Sanford Center for their “Decade the Halls” Tour.

This is the first time the band will be performing in Bemidji. The audience can expect Christmas songs throughout the years, and both traditional and original Christmas music will be played.

“They get Christmas songs from the ‘20s, ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s and today. So, and they’ve got the pageantry to go with it. They’ve got great costumes, they’ve got a lot of fun, they’ve got Kenneth the Yeti, who is their mascot, so, they’re a great group of guys that are coming in and giving a wonderful Christmas concert to get our holiday season, just in the right direction,” said Evelyn Halvorson,Sanford Center Marketing Manager.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are available at the Sanford Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Beltrami County Sheriff And Bemidji Police Chief Meet With Seniors

First City Dance Studio to Host Their 10th Annual Production of “The Nutcracker”

Bemidji City Council To Include Greater Bemidji Request In Final Budget

MnDOT Seeks Public Input For Intersection Improvement Project In Bemidji

Latest Stories

United Way Of Bemidji Area Hosts Annual "Holiday Gifts For Kids"

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Beltrami County Sheriff And Bemidji Police Chief Meet With Seniors

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

First City Dance Studio to Host Their 10th Annual Production of "The Nutcracker"

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Bemidji Pickleball Association Sponsors Free "Learn To Play" Day

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Golden Apple: Harrison Elementary PTA Gives Students a Holiday Fun Night

Posted on Dec. 13 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.