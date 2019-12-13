Tenth Avenue North’s “Decade The Halls” Tour Coming To The Sanford Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Sanford Center in Bemidji has been extremely busy this holiday season to bring activities and events to the community. This Saturday, the band Tenth Avenue North is coming to the Sanford Center for their “Decade the Halls” Tour.

This is the first time the band will be performing in Bemidji. The audience can expect Christmas songs throughout the years, and both traditional and original Christmas music will be played.

“They get Christmas songs from the ‘20s, ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s and today. So, and they’ve got the pageantry to go with it. They’ve got great costumes, they’ve got a lot of fun, they’ve got Kenneth the Yeti, who is their mascot, so, they’re a great group of guys that are coming in and giving a wonderful Christmas concert to get our holiday season, just in the right direction,” said Evelyn Halvorson,Sanford Center Marketing Manager.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are available at the Sanford Center.

