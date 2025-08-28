Tensions High at City of Bemidji and Northern Township Joint Meeting

The Bemidji City Council and the Northern Township Board held a joint informational meeting Thursday ahead of a trial to decide if portions of Northern Township surrounding Lake Bemidji will be annexed by ordinance. City and township residents filed into the Sanford Center’s conference room to hear arguments from both sides on the contested action.

The city stated it needs to annex those portions of the township to extend water and sewer services to the area, saying the health of Lake Bemidji has been the reasoning behind its annexation attempts. The township argued that its residents with properties along the lake would see a significant tax increase.