Tenor Joins Bemidji Symphony Orchestra For “Opera Roles”

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 14 2017
The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra welcomed a very special guest on the Bemidji High School Auditorium stage yesterday. The crowd was left in awe during the performance of opera singe, J. Warren Mitchell.

This concert had the BSO performing works from composers like Puccini and Strauss. The orchestra had only five rehearsals before the big day and had only practiced with Warren a few days before the concert.

“I got to hear J. Warren sing here in Bemidji a couple of years ago and immediately after hearing him, I asked if we could communicate about a potential concert, and he’s just an amazing artist but also such a warm human being and that makes all the difference when you can put those two together,” says BSO music director Dr. Beverly Everett.

Warren and the orchestra received multiple standing ovations during the show. When asked about advice to young musicians, he says it’s important to not let others talk you out of following your dreams.

“My favorite singer is an African-American soprano named Leontyne Price. and one of her favorite sayings was ‘Always sing on your interests and not on your capital.’ So my advice to young singer is if you’re into music so you can be rich and get fame and fortune, that’s what other people give you. But what you can give to yourself is the satisfaction of knowing that you found something you are passionate about and you pursued that with all your heart and soul,” says Mitchell.

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s next performance will be December 12th at Bemidji High School.

If you want to join the orchestra, you can contact the symphony office. They always need new people, especially in their strings section.

