Temporary Roundabouts Being Set Up in Bemidji for Upcoming Highway 71 Detour

Motorists will experience additional traffic changes around the Highway 197 construction project in Bemidji beginning Thursday, Sep. 3 as crews prepare for the final stage of 2026 construction.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say crews will construct two temporary compact roundabouts along the upcoming detour route. The roundabouts will be located on Hannah Avenue at 30th Street and Hannah Avenue at Anne Street.

The roundabouts are being installed to help traffic move through the intersections during the Highway 71 detour. During the detour, motorists will use Hannah Avenue and Anne Street.

The detour is expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks while crews complete the final stage of 2026 construction. The detour for Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Anne Street will begin mid-morning on Tuesday, Sep. 8 after the start of the school day. Because it is also the first day of school, crews are waiting until after morning school traffic has cleared before putting the detour into place.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.