Temporary Lane Closures on Highway 197 Scheduled For Today

Motorists traveling south on Highway 197/Washington Avenue in Bemidji will experience temporary lane closures and a detour today as railroad crews complete emergency repairs to the track.

Traffic will be detoured to County Road 50 and Roosevelt Road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone. They also remind drivers to never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.