Temporary Closure of Some Services in Beltrami County License Center Planned

Betsy Melin — Nov. 6 2020

For two days at the end of next week, the motor vehicle and driver’s licenses services at the Beltrami County License Center will be closed.

They will be closed on Thursday, November 12th, and Friday, November 13th in preparation for a new computer licensing system.

According to a press release, services are planned to resume on Monday, November 16th. DNR & Vitals Services will not be affected by this closure.

