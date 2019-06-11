Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Teens Killed In Itasca County Crash Identified

Jun. 11 2019

NASHWAUK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two teens are dead after a car collided with a camper in northern Minnesota.

State Patrol officials say the victims were passengers in a car traveling north on Highway 169 that tried to turn left onto Highway 65 North near Nashwauk and collided with a southbound camper on Saturday afternoon.

The boys who died are identified as 13-year-old Trent Salminen of Hibbing and 16-year-old Aiden Patrick Hall, whose hometown was not known.

The 17-year-old boy who was driving the car and a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old Chisholm man who was driving the camper was not hurt. A 59-year-old woman who was his passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Isle Man Arrested For Multiple Charges While Driving Semi-Truck

Minnesota State Patrol Reminds Drivers To Be Safe During 100 Deadliest Days

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

One Dead After Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

What do you think?

Latest Story

Greenway/N-K’s Uhrbom and Pequot Lakes’s Engholm Win Multiple Track Titles

Posted on Jun. 11 2019

Latest Stories

Greenway/N-K's Uhrbom and Pequot Lakes's Engholm Win Multiple Track Titles

Posted on Jun. 11 2019

Sundquist and Holley Win 2019 Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic

Posted on Jun. 11 2019

Fridley Woman Wins 2019 Great American Think-Off

Posted on Jun. 11 2019

"Walk 4 Hope" In Brainerd Raises Awareness For Hope In Recovery

Posted on Jun. 11 2019

Wadena Police Still Investigating Dead Body Found At County Fairgrounds

Posted on Jun. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate