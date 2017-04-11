DONATE

Teenager Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash

Josh Peterson
Apr. 11 2017
Shortly after 11:30 Sunday morning, a 16-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and Thiesse Road in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that Brooke Alla sustained minor injuries and was transported by North Memorial Ambulance. The other driver, Nicholas Lange, 62, Hillman, sustained no known injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brainerd Fire Department.

Law Enforcement To Conduct Area Sweep For Little Falls Homicide Case

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the homicide investigation into the November death of a Little Falls man is still ongoing. In a press
Posted on Apr. 11 2017

