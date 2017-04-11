Teenager Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash

Shortly after 11:30 Sunday morning, a 16-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and Thiesse Road in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that Brooke Alla sustained minor injuries and was transported by North Memorial Ambulance. The other driver, Nicholas Lange, 62, Hillman, sustained no known injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brainerd Fire Department.