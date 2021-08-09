Teenager Arrested After Multiple Gunshots Fired in Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department arrested a 17-year old female in connection to a shooting outside an apartment complex in Bemidji on Saturday night.
According to the Bemidji Police Department, the call was received around 7:20 PM for a report of multiple gunshots fired outside 2800 Ridgeway Ave NW. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 47-year old male who had been exiting the building and was shot at.
According to the release, witnesses described and identified a juvenile male suspect as the shooter who was seen leaving in a white Chevrolet sedan, traveling south on Ridgeway Ave.
Multiple witnesses outside the building took cover and none were injured.
Officers and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies located the white Chevrolet sedan a short time later and detained the juvenile female driver. Officers began to speak with witnesses and the driver of the car, which led to the identification of two 17-year old male suspects.
Bemidji Police Detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111.
