Teenager Arrested After Multiple Gunshots Fired in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department arrested a 17-year old female in connection to a shooting outside an apartment complex in Bemidji on Saturday night.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, the call was received around 7:20 PM for a report of multiple gunshots fired outside 2800 Ridgeway Ave NW. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 47-year old male who had been exiting the building and was shot at.

According to the release, witnesses described and identified a juvenile male suspect as the shooter who was seen leaving in a white Chevrolet sedan, traveling south on Ridgeway Ave.

Multiple witnesses outside the building took cover and none were injured.

Officers and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies located the white Chevrolet sedan a short time later and detained the juvenile female driver. Officers began to speak with witnesses and the driver of the car, which led to the identification of two 17-year old male suspects.

Bemidji Police Detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today