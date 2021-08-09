Lakeland PBS

Teenager Arrested After Multiple Gunshots Fired in Bemidji

Nick UrsiniAug. 9 2021

The Bemidji Police Department arrested a 17-year old female in connection to a shooting outside an apartment complex in Bemidji on Saturday night.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, the call was received around 7:20 PM for a report of multiple gunshots fired outside 2800 Ridgeway Ave NW. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 47-year old male who had been exiting the building and was shot at.

According to the release, witnesses described and identified a juvenile male suspect as the shooter who was seen leaving in a white Chevrolet sedan, traveling south on Ridgeway Ave.

Multiple witnesses outside the building took cover and none were injured.

Officers and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies located the white Chevrolet sedan a short time later and detained the juvenile female driver. Officers began to speak with witnesses and the driver of the car, which led to the identification of two 17-year old male suspects.

Bemidji Police Detectives continue to investigate and anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Starts in Bemidji

Beltrami County Historical Society Celebrates 125 Years of Bemidji

Bemidji Community Food Shelf to Host “Breakfast on the Farm”

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Reports Increase in Enbridge Line 3 Protests

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.