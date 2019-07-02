Teen Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover In Morrison County

A 16-year-old Royalton female was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Royalton on Monday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, July 1 at around 11:28 a.m. their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident on 210th Avenue, near 63rd Street, around 5 miles northeast of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

The sheriff’s office reports that the driver was traveling south on 210th Avenue when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a road approach. The vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

The Royalton Fire Department assisted in getting the driver out of the vehicle and she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III with serious injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Royalton Fire Department, Royalton First Response, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Life Link III.