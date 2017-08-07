DONATE

Teen Injured In Garrison ATV Crash

Clayton Castle
Aug. 7 2017
A 17-year-old woman was injured on Sunday afternoon after her ATV collided with a car on Highway 169 in Garrison.

The woman was traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder of Highway 169 when her ATV collided with a 2010 Chrysler 300 pulling out of Twin Pines to get onto Highway 169.

The driver of the ATV was taken to Mille Lacs Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Miles Webb, 77, of Plymouth, was not injured in the crash.

Garrison EMS assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

