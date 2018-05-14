Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Teen Injured In Friday ATV Crash

Shirelle Moore
May. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

A teen was sent to the hospital Friday night, after crashing an ATV in Emily. It happened just before 10.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an ATV crash with injuries at 38455 State highway 6 in Emily. Crow Wing County Deputies, Crosby Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and Emily First Responders were dispatched to the scene.

They discovered that a 16 year old male had been riding a three wheeler (ATV) on family property when the crash occurred.

A family member became concerned after not hearing the ATV for exactly one hour. The family member and a neighbor checked the ATV trail on the property and discovered the victim and the ATV in the woods.

Evidence at the scene indicates the ATV was traveling on trail, went out of control and then struck a tree. The driver of the ATV was located sitting on the ATV trail near the crashed ATV. The victim appeared to have suffered a head injury as a result of the crash. The ATV driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the ATV was ultimately transported to Children’s Hospital by North Memorial Air Care due to injuries sustained in the crash. The Crow Wing County Sherriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Local Sales Tax Increase Exceeds Expectations

How Healthy Is Crow Wing County?

Crow Wing County Kicks Off “Make it OK” Mental Health Campaign

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 For Community Projects

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Janice Tollis (@TollisJanice) said

My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Softball And Rocori Face Off In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Softball And Rocori Face Off In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 12 2018

Brainerd Baseball Splits Doubleheader With Fergus Falls

Posted on May. 12 2018

Nevis Baseball Keeps Undefeated Streak With Win Over Cass Lake-Bena

Posted on May. 12 2018

Anglers Should Expect Fish Closer To The Shore For This Year's Opener

Posted on May. 12 2018

State Fire Officials Bring Awareness To Abandoned Building Arsons

Posted on May. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.