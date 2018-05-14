Teen Injured In Friday ATV Crash

A teen was sent to the hospital Friday night, after crashing an ATV in Emily. It happened just before 10.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an ATV crash with injuries at 38455 State highway 6 in Emily. Crow Wing County Deputies, Crosby Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and Emily First Responders were dispatched to the scene.

They discovered that a 16 year old male had been riding a three wheeler (ATV) on family property when the crash occurred.

A family member became concerned after not hearing the ATV for exactly one hour. The family member and a neighbor checked the ATV trail on the property and discovered the victim and the ATV in the woods.

Evidence at the scene indicates the ATV was traveling on trail, went out of control and then struck a tree. The driver of the ATV was located sitting on the ATV trail near the crashed ATV. The victim appeared to have suffered a head injury as a result of the crash. The ATV driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the ATV was ultimately transported to Children’s Hospital by North Memorial Air Care due to injuries sustained in the crash. The Crow Wing County Sherriff’s office is investigating the incident.