Teen In Hospital With Life Threatening Injuries After Accident

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 25 2017
A teenager is in the hospital after being involved in an accident on U.S. Highway 92 at Mile Post 64 in the Nora Township of Clearwater County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened on Oct. 24 at 8:16 a.m.

The 16-year-old was driving a 1990 Dodge Dakota and was traveling north on U.S. Highway 92 when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and swiped a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado causing life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, a 79-year-old male from Bagley, was uninjured.

The report says more information will be released at a later date.

 

