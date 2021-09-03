Teen Driver Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Brainerd
A teen driver from Isle has died in a two-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County south of Brainerd yesterday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Thursday, September 2 at 10:05 AM, a Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer pulling a camper was headed northbound on Highway 25 in Daggett Brook Township. At the same time, a Chevrolet Celebrity driven by a juvenile driver was westbound on County Road 2. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.
The juvenile driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and airbags did not deploy. The driver of the truck, Clayton James Francis, 49, of Big Lake, and a passenger, Kathryne Jo Francis, 47, also of Big Lake, were not injured.
