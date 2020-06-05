Lakeland PBS

Teen Driver And Passenger Involved In Accident Near Elmdale

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 5 2020

A teen driver was involved in a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Cannon Road, approximately one mile north of Elmdale. Both driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on June 4th at about 6:30 p.m., their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Cannon Road and 65th Avenue, about one mile north of Elmdale, MN.

A 16-year-old male from Rice, MN was traveling east on Cannon Road when his vehicle went off the road and hit a road approach. The 16-year-old male and his 17-year-old female passenger from Swanville, MN were transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

