Technicians Get The Arena Ready For Hockey Day Minnesota
In less than 10 days, the first puck will drop on Bemidji’s Hockey Day Minnesota experience. Our Josh Peterson shows us the science and technology behind Hockey Day’s outdoor arena.
The overall price tag on Bemidji’s Hockey Day experience is expected to land between $30,000 and $40,000, which has all been paid for through sponsorships, tickets, and merchandise sales. The puck drops on the 13th annual Hockey Day Minnesota next Thursday.
