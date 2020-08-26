Lakeland PBS

Tech Drive Tuesdays Provides Computer Equipment to Students for Upcoming School Year

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 26 2020

Because this school year will involve unique challenges for some families due to the global pandemic, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Minnesota Computers for Schools, and KARE 11 have all teamed up to ensure that reliable technology is one thing families will not have to worry about.

The data on the equipment that is donated will be wiped, and then it will be determined if the equipment is usable. If the equipment does not meet school standards, it will be sold, where profits will support Minnesota Computers for Schools.

If you are a student and/or family who can not afford computer equipment for this school year, you can visit the Minnesota Computers for Schools website where you would fill out a short survey.

If you wish to make a monetary donation to the cause, you can do so by September 1st.

