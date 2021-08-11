Tech Drive Tuesday Held at Affinity Plus in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today in the Affinity Plus parking lot in Bemidji, people could come by and drop off used tech products like laptops and tablets to be repurposed and reused to benefit students.

This is a part of a statewide program, but today was focused on local students needing technology for their education. The tech drop accepted all different kinds of equipment, and the pieces that aren’t able to be repurposed will still go towards helping students.

For every usable laptop donated, $150 will be donated to Minnesota Computers for Schools by Affinity Plus.

