Lakeland PBS

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Betsy Melin — Aug. 24 2020

Affinity Plus in Bemidji is partnering with Minnesota Computers for Schools to host a tech drive tomorrow, August 25th to help bring technology to students in need.

They will accept donations of tech items as well as monetary donations, which they will match up to $25,000. The computers will then be recycled and given to students in Bemidji. They will be using contactless drop-offs for the sake of social distancing.

The drop-off point is at the Hannah Avenue Affinity Plus location in Bemidji from noon to 5 PM tomorrow.

By — Betsy Melin

