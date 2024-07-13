Teammates Remember BSU Hockey’s Galen Nagle at 27th Annual Tournament

BSU men’s hockey hosted their annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, honoring the late goalie who passed away in 1996 after battling cancer.

The 27th edition of the tournament was particularly special for Bemidji State 1984 Division II national championship team. Nagle helped lead the team to an undefeated season between the pipes and was named all-tournament goalie. Now, 40 years later, he is remembered by characteristics that are still present in Beaver Hockey to this day.

“Galen was the consummate hockey player, the consummate beaver. He overachieved, he played hard. He was an unbelievable teammate. All those things, all those characteristics that you want in a hockey player and, you know, he had those. And it’s – those are the things that obviously, again, we want our own current players to aspire to be. And it was fitting that we named his tournament after Galen and his name continues on.”

“He really was as a person, his character was the epitome of Beaver Hockey. Hard working, persevering, relationships, fellowship, you know, just helping out and supporting each other. Those characteristics have carried on from team to team to team and from decade to decade. And it’s great to see a lot of the younger guys coming out nowadays and the older guys here as well who we get to know over the years. It’s one of the favorite things that I have, is I’ve gotten to know players from all eras, you know, not just the ’80s when I played.

All funds raises from the tournament go to the BSU men’s hockey program, as well as a scholarship fund set up in Nagle’s name.