Team Chemistry Guiding Raiders Through Hot 2017-18 Start

2016-17 was a rough season for the Central Lakes College Women’s Basketball team in terms of depth and numbers. Most games, only six would dress due to injuries or other adverse situations. But this year, the Raiders not only have the depth and the numbers to back up its 11-4 start, but it also has the team chemistry, both on and off the court.

On the court, the team knows how to score points, averaging 71.9 points, 40 rebounds, and 17 assists per game. On the stat sheet, you’ll notice that the strength of the offense is not one particular player.

If the Raiders want to make a run in March, however, the team will need to improve an already stout defense. As the saying goes, defense wins championships.

The Raiders have a big weekend coming up as they face Rainy River Community College and Hibbing Community College.