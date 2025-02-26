Teachers from Roseau, Grygla Among MN Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Two local teachers – one from Roseau and the other from Grygla – are among the semifinalists named for the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Making the cut are Soren Olesen from Roseau High School and Andrew Sundberg from Grygla Public School. An initial field of 142 candidates was narrowed to 31 today.

A panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again, along with semifinalists video submissions, in mid-March. The panel will then select about 10 finalists on May 4th.

Candidates for the award include teachers working in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, early childhood family education, and adult basic education from public or private schools.