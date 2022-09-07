Lakeland PBS

Teachers and Students Back for School at Brainerd’s Riverside Elementary

Hanky HazeltonSep. 6 2022

School is back in session! With Labor Day over and the summer almost gone, teachers and students at Riverside Elementary in Brainerd got back into their normal routines.

But with things like online learning and masking in schools the past two years, getting an education has been anything but normal.

“We’re really fortunate that this year, we get to start this year and be together, being able to see all the children’s bright smiling faces and the children being able to see our bright smiling faces makes the world of difference,” said principal Jill Bjorge.

Hannah True, a secretary-turned-teacher at the school, has also seen a very big change in positive engagement when talking with parents and students.

“Last year I remember lots of nervousness with the COVID and the masks, so I got to see a lot of [the] parents’ side of things,” said True, who teaches first grade. “When I was in the classroom, though, today, I saw a lot of the parents coming in with me and just being excited not to be masked.”

The week starts out simple with the first day consisting of basics and learning how to be behave to ensure the safety of all students. There is also a main focus on positive affirmation and helping nervous kids or students who don’t have confidence.

As a former Riverside student and now a staff member, True reflected on how great the place has been and how it has impacted her life.

“Ever since I was a kindergartner here, I felt welcomed and that hasn’t changed as an adult and as a teacher,” said True. “I think that the atmosphere Riverside creates is just positive, welcoming, and then again, it’s just a place to belong for everyone.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Theater Presenting Fan Favorite Play “Moon Over Buffalo”

Brainerd Public Schools Getting Ready for Fall Classes After Renovations

Central MN Adult & Teen Challenge Looking to Expand

Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.