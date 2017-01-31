DONATE

Tax Forms, Instructions Available At Brainerd Public Library

Mal Meyer
Jan. 31 2017
Free federal tax forms and instructions on how to file the forms are available in a limited amount at the Brainerd Public Library.

The Internal Revenue Service has provided forms and instructions for the 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ. For all other forms, Kitchigami Library System patrons may use the library computers to access them online.

Computer access is free for anyone with a library card in good standing.

According to a press release, the Minnesota Department of Revenue, “will no longer provide state tax forms and instructions [in bulk] to libraries and counties beginning January 1, 2016. We are making this change in order to ensure our customers are filing with the most up-to- date tax forms and instructions, which are on our website.”

For help with Minnesota tax forms, call the Department of Revenue at 800-652- 9094, or call 800-657- 3676 to request forms by mail.

Volunteer tax-aides with the AARP will be preparing income tax forms, rent credit and property tax refund forms for low- to middle-income people, with special emphasis for those older than 60 years. Assistance begins February 1, and is available 12:30-4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, by appointment or walk-in. Call the library at 218-829- 5574 to make an appointment.

Library staff members are not able to assist with tax questions.

 

