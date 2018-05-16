Tax Court Ruling For Enbridge Could Have Counties Paying Back Millions

A Minnesota tax court ruling says the state has overvalued Enbridge Energy’s pipeline system in Minnesota, a decision that could leave several counties owing tens of millions of dollars in refunds.

Enbridge says it was overtaxed by $55 million from 2012 to 2017. The ruling covers the first three years, when Enbridge says it was overtaxed by $15 million to $20 million.

Enbridge has six pipelines that cross 13 northern Minnesota counties, and some of those counties have small tax bases. Counties like Clearwater and Red Lake could owe more than they raise annually from all taxpayers. Enbridge says it’s ready to work with the counties.

The Department of Revenue has 30 days to appeal the ruling.