Lakeland PBS

Tautges Sisters Leading Brainerd Softball in Historic Undefeated Season

Ryan BowlerMay. 25 2022

There is no shortage of Tautges’ on the Brainerd softball team. Olivia, Emma, Mya, and Joze are all on the Warriors varsity team that is currently a perfect 21-0 and hoping to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Olivia and Emma are senior twins, while Mya and Joze are two of three freshman triplets, along with their brother Eli.

Olivia has hit 11 home runs this season, which is a Brainerd softball single-season record. Earlier in the month, she was recognized as Brainerd’s 2022 Female Athlete of the Year.

Emma and Mya both start in the infield for Brainerd with Mya between bags at shortstop and Emma holding down the fort at first. Although Olivia is the ace pitcher for the Warriors, Emma and Mya also throw from the dish. Mya has been playing varsity since 8th grade and leans on her sister’s experience as well as her own as she prepares to be the next leader in the coming years.

Joze played JV this year, but was called up early in the season so that all four of them could start a game together. Joze plays second base and pitches and was called up along with a few other JV teammates for the Brainerd’s playoff run.

The Tautges’ all have fun with one another, but also believe having sisters on the same team helps keep each other accountable. The Tautges and the Warriors will continue their postseason run on Thursday, May 26th as they’ll host Rogers in the Section 8AAAA quarterfinal round.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Tennis Moves on to Section 7AA Semis with Win Against Chisago Lakes

Bemidji Baseball Bests Brainerd with 1-Run Win

Brainerd Softball Defeats St. Cloud with Big Shutout in Section 8AAAA

Bemidji Softball Ends Season with Loss to St. Cloud in Section 8AAAA Play-In

Recently Added

Common Ground: Steven Weagel of Pequot Lakes Blows Glass

Posted on May. 25 2022

Lakeland Currents - Understanding Management of Local Solid Waste

Posted on May. 20 2022

Backroads: ELSKA

Posted on May. 19 2022

Common Ground: Captain John Wheeler Remembered and Honored by Nephew

Posted on May. 18 2022

Lakeland Currents - Supportive Housing Project In Brainerd

Posted on May. 13 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.