Tautges Sisters Leading Brainerd Softball in Historic Undefeated Season

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There is no shortage of Tautges’ on the Brainerd softball team. Olivia, Emma, Mya, and Joze are all on the Warriors varsity team that is currently a perfect 21-0 and hoping to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Olivia and Emma are senior twins, while Mya and Joze are two of three freshman triplets, along with their brother Eli.

Olivia has hit 11 home runs this season, which is a Brainerd softball single-season record. Earlier in the month, she was recognized as Brainerd’s 2022 Female Athlete of the Year.

Emma and Mya both start in the infield for Brainerd with Mya between bags at shortstop and Emma holding down the fort at first. Although Olivia is the ace pitcher for the Warriors, Emma and Mya also throw from the dish. Mya has been playing varsity since 8th grade and leans on her sister’s experience as well as her own as she prepares to be the next leader in the coming years.

Joze played JV this year, but was called up early in the season so that all four of them could start a game together. Joze plays second base and pitches and was called up along with a few other JV teammates for the Brainerd’s playoff run.

The Tautges’ all have fun with one another, but also believe having sisters on the same team helps keep each other accountable. The Tautges and the Warriors will continue their postseason run on Thursday, May 26th as they’ll host Rogers in the Section 8AAAA quarterfinal round.